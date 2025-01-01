Sifu is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's 13th mystery giveaway from its daily refreshing promotion has been revealed to be Sifu. This martial arts beat'em up experience by Sloclap has taken the spot of [REDACTED] from yesterday.

This widely well-received action game has players taking the role of a kung fu master taking on countless enemies and a handful of tough bosses in the name of revenge. The third-person perspective experience offers a wide variety of martial arts moves to master, with dodging and parrying also being major factors for successfully avoiding damage.

The game's twist comes in the way of a unique death system. Every time the player's health hits zero, he gets older and revives to continue the fight. This starts with the protagonist being in his early 20s and ends up being an old man quite soon if players can't master the combat system. Getting older means he hits harder but also has less health than before.

Dying after a certain age results in a game over, letting players restart any unlocked levels from the beginning, though they do get to keep any permanently unlocked skills for later attempts.

Here's how the developer describes the game's difficult but creative combat system:

Your enemies don’t wait their turn, and they don’t broadcast their intent. Dodge, parry, strike, use combos and be like water making its way through captivating environments. Learn how to master your art, whether by fighting through the underbelly of a nightclub, scrambling through a refined gallery to avoid getting surrounded, or vertically navigating a towering office building. Kung Fu is mastery through practice, a path for both the body and the mind. Learn from your errors, unlock unique skills, and find the strength within yourself to master the devastating techniques of Pak-Mei Kung Fu.

The title even had a episode of Secret Level, the recent animated anthology series on Prime Video, dedicated to it. Sloclap recently announced its next video game project too, which will surprisingly be a soccer game with almost no rules titled Rematch.

The Sifu giveaway on the Epic Games Store will last until 8 am PT on January 1, 2025. The store's next mystery giveaway, as we approach the end, will be unveiled then as well.