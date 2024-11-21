Logitech MX Anywhere 2S mouse is now available for just $39.99

Logitech has discounted one of its previous-generation mice from the MX Master lineup to a new all-time low price. While it is not the latest model, the MX Anywhere 2S is still a great pick, especially for those who want a capable mouse without breaking the bank. Right now, you can get the MX Anywhere 2S for as little as $39.99.

The MX Anywhere is the second flagship mouse from Logitech after the MX Master mice. It has Logitech's signature MagScroll wheel with ratchet and free-flow modes, allowing you to scroll hundreds of lines in a few seconds. Also, the mouse has three customizable buttons, plus side scroll wheel buttons for additional personalization (you can customize buttons with the Logitech Options app).

The mouse is powered by a built-in Li-ion battery, which you can top up with a bundled USB cable (up to 70 days on a single charge). This is the only significant thing where the MX Anywhere 2S lags behind newer models, as it is equipped with an old microUSB port for charging. However, if you can turn a blind eye to that, especially with the $39.99 price tag, the MX Anywhere 2S will serve you well as a well-made, powerful productivity mouse with a lot of advanced features.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse - $39.99 | 33% on Amazon US

