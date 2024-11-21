Windows 10 22H2 gets KB5046714 with activation fixes and other improvements

In addition to non-security updates for Windows 11 versions 22H2, 23H2, and 24H2, Microsoft is rolling out November 2024 preview updates for Windows 10 users who are currently being carpet-bombed with full-screen Windows 11 update ads.

KB5046714, with build number 19045.5198, includes the following fixes and improvements:

[App list backup] Fixed: Win32 shortcuts might not back up to the cloud.

Fixed: Win32 shortcuts might not back up to the cloud. [Copy cloud files] Fixed: When you drag and drop files from a cloud files provider folder, it might result in a move instead of a copy.

Fixed: When you drag and drop files from a cloud files provider folder, it might result in a move instead of a copy. [Motherboard replacement] Fixed: Windows does not activate after you replace a motherboard.

Fixed: Windows does not activate after you replace a motherboard. [Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA)] Fixed: This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

Fixed: This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) printer] Fixed: Windows stops responding when you use an IPP USB printer.

Microsoft says it is not aware of any known issues in KB5046714. However, beware of a bug that breaks updates for packaged applications (it is not directly related to a certain Windows Update).

You can download KB5046714 for Windows 10 version 22H2 from Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog via this link. Note that there will be no December 2024 non-security updates for Windows 10 and 11 as Microsoft will reduce its operations during the holiday season. Come back in late January 2025 for another one.