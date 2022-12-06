Amazon Deal: Seagate IronWolf 14TB 16TB CMR NAS HDDs available at up to 53% discount

Currently, Amazon is offering great deals on a wide range of hard disk drives (HDDs). Particularly, the Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB NAS internal hard drive is available at $269.99. This is a 53% discount on its original MSRP of $577.99, saving you a whopping $308.

The Ironwolf Pro hard drives are NAS-optimized and have been built for high workload rates and up to 24-bay, multi-user network-attached storage (NAS) environments. They are also CMR-based and enhanced with AgileArray firmware for round-the-clock optimal reliability and system scalability. With a 300TB per year user workload rate and little lag or downtime, it makes for a great internal hard drive option.

The retail price of the 16TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro 3.5 Inch 7200 RPM 256MB Cache is $577.99. However, you can have it today for only $269.99 and save $308 after the 53% discount. Get your hands on it while the stock lasts. Alternatively, you can check the 14TB variant, which is also selling for a great price:

In case you are looking for something faster, say an SSD, find them here. You can also check out previous coverage of HDD deals to see if you find something there.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.