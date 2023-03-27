The 20TB Seagate Exos X20 HDD now available at its lowest price

Today, you can get your hands on the 20TB Seagate Exos X20 HDD for only $309.99 on Newegg. This is after a huge 55% discount on its original MSRP of $699.99. With this deal, you get to save $390 so, get your hands on it while the stock lasts.

The CMR-based Seagate Exos X20 HDD offers maximum storage density and the highest rack efficiency. It is built to meet the most demanding storage requirements with a 550TB/year workload rating and 2.5M-hr MTBF. Furthermore, it features PowerChoice and PowerBalance for optimized power consumption.

Users get to experience enhanced performance with advanced write caching along with up to 285MB/s data transfer rates. Tuned for large data transfers and low latency, it is ideal for private cloud, public cloud, and traditional IT. Next-generation helium side-sealing weld technology offers added handling robustness and leak protection.

The 20TB Seagate Exos X20 (7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5"): $309.99 (Newegg US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the Western Digital Red Pro and Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB, 18TB, and 20TB CMR NAS internal hard drives.

