The 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS HDD available at 49% off on World Backup Day

Amazon is offering its users great discounts on World Backup Day. It is your chance to backup your data with a good storage option deal. The 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS HDD is selling at $289.99 after a 49% discount on its original MSRP of $569.99. You can also use a coupon to get an additional $5 off and save a total of $285 on this deal.

This NAS-optimized IronWolf Pro hard drive has been designed for multi-user NAS environments and high workload rates. It has also been enhanced with CMR technology & AgileArray firmware for 24x7 optimal reliability and system scalability. With RV Mitigation, you get to experience consistent performance with built-in rotational vibration sensors that provide reliable storage for NAS with little lag or downtime.

It offers a 300TB per year user workload rate with 24x7 accessibility while supporting the heaviest of multi-user workloads, and provides prevention, intervention, and recovery with compatible NAS to monitor drive health.

With this HDD, you further get a five-year limited product warranty protection plan along with three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, aimed at safeguarding against unexpected data loss from power outages, natural disasters, user error, or viruses.

The 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive (3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage, Data Recovery Service): $289.99 + $5 coupon (Amazon US)

