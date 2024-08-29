The Acer Nitro 29.5-inch curved gaming monitor is now very affordable with a 29% discount

If you're looking for a monitor upgrade, check out the Acer Nitro 29.5" curved monitor. This monitor is now very affordable as it has been discounted by 29%! It has great reviews, scoring 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 1,953 ratings.

With this monitor, you'll be getting a 2560 x 1080 resolution, referred to as Ultra-Wide Full HD. The display is ideal for gaming with its ultra-smooth viewing experience delivered by the 200 Hz refresh rate. It also has a 1 ms response time to minimize blurring.

Acer says this monitor uses a 1500R curved screen, which reduces eye strain while still providing "cinematic, immersive gameplay." Its support for AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduces tearing, further supports its position as an ideal gaming monitor.

Here are some more technological highlights of the Acer Nitro 29.5":

HDR10 Support : More realistic, natural images are provided through an expanded contrast ratio and color palette using HDR.

: More realistic, natural images are provided through an expanded contrast ratio and color palette using HDR. DCI-P3 95% Wide Color Gamut: The DCI-P3 color gamut delivers a wider color range than standard sRGB coverage for more vibrant and realistic color reproduction.

The DCI-P3 color gamut delivers a wider color range than standard sRGB coverage for more vibrant and realistic color reproduction. Picture-in-Picture (PIP) / Picture-by-Picture (PBP): View one picture inside another larger one or view content from multiple inputs side-by-side.

People who left reviews for the product said it was good quality, offered good picture quality, was a value for money and easy to set up, had a good refresh rate, and had good functionality.

