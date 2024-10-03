Save $700 on this ASUS gaming laptop with RTX 4090 and AMD Ryzen 9

ASUS is currently offering a huge discount on an insanely powerful large-screen laptop. The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D with the RTX 4090 and the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor is now available on Amazon with a $700 discount.

The ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D is a 17-inch laptop with a QHD 240Hz/3ms response time display. It is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 7945HX3D laptop with a 128MB of stacked 3D L3 V-Cache processor, which is universally agreed to be one of the best picks for those who want to get the most out of their gaming machine. The processor has 16 cores and 32 threads operating at up to 5.4 GHz, which is more than enough for gaming and high CPU-taxing workloads.

Other specs of this laptop include 32GB of DDR5 memory, 2TB of fast PCIe Gen 4 Storage, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more. As for ports, the computer offers one HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and one 3.5mm headphone jack. The computer is also powered by a 90Wh battery for scenarios when you are away from the charger.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D RTX 4090, Ryzen 9 7945HX3D - $2999,99 | $700 off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.