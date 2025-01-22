Two new sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Ring are now available for purchase in these markets

Samsung launched its health-tracking Galaxy Ring in July 2024. The Galaxy Ring was offered in 9 ring sizes from 5 to 13 during its global launch. However, starting today, two new Galaxy Ring sizes are now available for purchase, expanding the size range to 11 options (sizes 5 to 15). With two new ring sizes, the Galaxy Ring will be accessible to a broader audience offering more flexibility in finding their products.

Since its launch, the Galaxy Ring has been available in 38 markets. By February 7, the device will reach 15 additional markets, including Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam and Zambia, making it accessible in a total of 53 markets. Here is the complete list of countries where the Galaxy Ring will be available after February 7:

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Cyprus

Czech

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea

Kuwait

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mauritius

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

UAE

UK

USA

Vietnam

Zambia

Customers in the newly added 15 countries will be able to purchase the new sizes of the Galaxy Ring, starting February 7, whereas, new sizes of Galaxy Ring will begin to roll out for purchase in already available markets, starting January 22. Users can also use Samsung's free sizing kit to find the right fit. However, in some countries, the availability may vary. The Galaxy Ring will be available in three colors—Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.

Additionally, Samsung has introduced new updates to the Health app to improve the overall health-tracking capabilities. The Sleep Environment Report uses data from SmartThings-enabled devices to analyze factors like room temperature, humidity, air quality, and light. Based on this, users will receive tips to improve their sleeping conditions. Users can also use SmartThings to automatically adjust the room settings for an optimal sleep environment. It is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2025.

Sleep Time Guidance is another feature, that will be added in the second half of this year, that will offer personalized recommendations for bedtime and wake-up times, based on user's habits and sleep quality. Meanwhile, the Mindfulness Tracker will offer stress management by tracking mood and offering breathing exercises and meditation tools.

