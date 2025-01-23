ASUS RT-AX82U Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router drops to its lowest price ever

Amazon US is currently offering the ASUS RT-AX82U (AX5400) Dual Band Extendable Gaming Router at its lowest price to date. It supports wireless speeds of up to 5400 Mbps using Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology and 160MHz channels.

The device is powered by a 1.5 GHz tri-core processor for consistent operation across multiple devices. Its Mobile Game Mode feature, enabled through the ASUS Router App, claims to reduce lag and latency for mobile gaming. The router also has customisable RGB lighting, which allows users to adjust lighting effects to their preference.

Furthermore, the ASUS RT-AX82U features WPA3 security and AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, with automatic updates to protect devices from online threats. The ASUS Instant Guard feature offers a one-click option to create a secure VPN for remote use. Moreover, the router is compatible with AiMesh technology, which allows users to expand their network by connecting to other AiMesh-compatible routers.

The USB 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering feature ensures continuous internet access, even during outages or while travelling. Additionally, the RT-AX82U offers advanced Parental Controls that let you monitor your kids' online activity and customise settings based on age groups. Internet access can be scheduled, allowing for flexibility in managing online time.

ASUS RT-AX82U (AX5400) Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Extendable Gaming Router: $139.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

