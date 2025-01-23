Get the LG 27UP600-W Ultrafine 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at its lowest price

If you're looking for a professional monitor at a good price, look no further than the LG 27UP600-W Ultrafine 27-inch, which is now at its lowest price on Amazon at just $229.99. In December, it was available for a while at $249.99 but is usually at the much higher price of $349.99, so today's deal is a good bargain.

In the past month, this monitor has been purchased over 50 times. It is sold and shipped directly from Amazon.com and comes with a 30-day refund/replacement policy if you're not satisfied with the purchase.

The monitor comes with a 27-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS display that has a matte finish to prevent very noticeable reflections. Thanks to VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, you get enhanced textures, elements, character movements, and natural light and shadow effects.

This IPS monitor also comes with DCI-P3 95% coverage, which means you get more accurate colors. This makes it a very good choice for photographers and graphic designers.

Here is a complete rundown of its specs:

Display Specifications Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976) Display Type: IPS Refresh Rate: 60Hz Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Response Time (GTG): 5ms (GtG at Faster) Screen Size: 27" Surface Treatment: Anti-Glare Viewing Angle: Horizontal: 178˚ Vertical: 178˚

Connectivity DisplayPort: Yes HDMI: Yes Headphone Out: Yes

Included Accessories Display Port: Yes HDMI Cable: Yes



If you're interested in picking up this affordable monitor, use the buying link below.

Buy the LG 27UP600-W Ultrafine 27-inch monitor now for $229.99 (lowest price)

