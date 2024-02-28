AMD Ryzen 12-Core 7900X3D drops to its lowest price ever

If you are looking to upgrade your gaming experience, you might want to check out the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D desktop processor. Currently, it is selling at only $401 with a discount of 33% on its original MSRP on Amazon. So, get one for yourself while stocks last.

The 7900X3D from the Ryzen 7000 Series features 3D V-Cache technology, contributing to low latency and potentially maximizing game performance. This enthusiast-grade processor boasts 12 cores and 24 processing threads, delivering enhanced performance for gaming, content creation, streaming, or other demanding tasks. It ensures swift data access and processing efficiency with a 140MB cache distributed across various levels, including L1, L2, and L3 caches.

Clocks-wise, the processor operates at 4.4GHz with a max boost clock of up to 5.6GHz. Although CPU overclocking is not supported, you can overclock RAM on compatible motherboards (DDR5 only).

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D has an integrated GPU, which lets you use it without a graphics card. While it cannot compete with discrete graphics cards, you can still use it for light gaming or basic display output.

The processor requires a 600 Series motherboard with the AM5 socket. However, high-end Ryzen chips require beefier power delivery, so low-end motherboards may not be a good pick for the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. ﻿ It is also essential to note that the processor does not include a cooler, and a liquid cooler is recommended for optimal performance.

Ryzen 9 7900X3D Core Count 12 cores/24 threads Clocks 4.4GHz base clock, 5.6GHz boost clock Memory DDR5-5200 Cache 128MB L3, 12MB L2 Architecture Zen 4, 5nm TDP 120W PCIe Gen 5 Socket Socket AM5

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-Core, 24-Thread Desktop Processor: $401.07 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

