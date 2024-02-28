Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

AMD Ryzen 12-Core 7900X3D drops to its lowest price ever

Neowin

Ryzen 9 package

If you are looking to upgrade your gaming experience, you might want to check out the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D desktop processor. Currently, it is selling at only $401 with a discount of 33% on its original MSRP on Amazon. So, get one for yourself while stocks last.

The 7900X3D from the Ryzen 7000 Series features 3D V-Cache technology, contributing to low latency and potentially maximizing game performance. This enthusiast-grade processor boasts 12 cores and 24 processing threads, delivering enhanced performance for gaming, content creation, streaming, or other demanding tasks. It ensures swift data access and processing efficiency with a 140MB cache distributed across various levels, including L1, L2, and L3 caches.

Clocks-wise, the processor operates at 4.4GHz with a max boost clock of up to 5.6GHz. Although CPU overclocking is not supported, you can overclock RAM on compatible motherboards (DDR5 only).

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D has an integrated GPU, which lets you use it without a graphics card. While it cannot compete with discrete graphics cards, you can still use it for light gaming or basic display output.

The processor requires a 600 Series motherboard with the AM5 socket. However, high-end Ryzen chips require beefier power delivery, so low-end motherboards may not be a good pick for the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. ﻿ It is also essential to note that the processor does not include a cooler, and a liquid cooler is recommended for optimal performance.

Ryzen 9 7900X3D
Core Count 12 cores/24 threads
Clocks 4.4GHz base clock, 5.6GHz boost clock
Memory DDR5-5200
Cache 128MB L3, 12MB L2
Architecture Zen 4, 5nm
TDP 120W
PCIe Gen 5
Socket Socket AM5
This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

