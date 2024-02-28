Microsoft Bookings now has a newly revamped home page for personal and shared appointments

Microsoft Bookings, which officially launched in 2017, allows Microsoft 365 premium subscribers to set up appointments with their customers for meetings and services via a web-based interface. This week, the Microsoft Bookings home page got a big redesign, allowing users to see both their personal and shared appointment schedules in one main location.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the new Bookings home page will let users quickly switch between their personal and shared appointments. It also allows them to view their current ability to book meetings and services, change their availability status, and keep track of their appointments.

The new homepage also lets users create new meetings for themselves or any team they might be a part of, and again, this can be handled with just a few clicks.

People who create personal appointments on the new Microsoft Bookings homepage can also set up specific meeting types. They may include a quick 15-minute consultation or an hour-long coaching session. Pre-created templates can be quickly edited and used for meeting types, or users can make one from scratch.

Once the meeting type is created, users can send out a link to anyone. Those folks can see when you will be available and schedule a time and day for their own appointment.

If you have a team of people working for you, the Microsoft Bookings homepage allows you to share those meetings with your team members so your customers can use the page to book time with you or another team member.

The new homepage also has a Get Started Guide for newcomers to Microsoft Bookings. It will let users preview the experience their customers see on the page and show them how to create a meeting type and share the booking link.

Microsoft did have iOS and Android app versions of the Bookings service, but those apps were shut down in July 2023.