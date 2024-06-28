Apple Vision Pro launches in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore

Apple's spatial computing headset Vision Pro has set foot in regions other than the US. The headset has now arrived in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as part of the latest expansion.

You can buy Apple's pricey high-tech headset by walking into one of the Apple Stores in these countries. Apple lets you book physical demos through its online store to try out the spatial computing experience and see how apps and games work on Vision Pro.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously shared his experience and said that using the Vision Pro headset for the first time often makes people emotional. Following the tradition, Apple team members celebrated with the first customers to buy Vision Pro in each country.

"Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world to deliver powerful spatial experiences that transform the way people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, enjoy entertainment, and much more," the company said in a blog post.

The launch comes around six months after the headset arrived in the US, which means Apple doesn't need to restrict people from using Vision Pro outside the US. According to Apple's website, Vision Pro is available with the respective price tags (approximate US dollar conversions):

China: RMB 29,999 (US $4,130

Hong Kong: HK$27,999 (US $3,585)

Japan: ¥599,800 (US $3,733)

Singapore: S$5299 (US $3908)

Apple Vision Pro was unveiled for the first time at last year's WWDC, followed by its US launch in February. The headset arrived with support for over 600 spatial apps and games, which have increased in numbers. It's powered by an external battery, hides gigantic Lightning connectors inside, and cleaning the headset might be a task in itself.

The lack of an internal battery deprives the headset of some essential features. You can't use Apple's Find My network to find a lost Vision Pro headset. Not just apps and games, Apple has plans to use headset's capabilities for sports content as well. Porsche showcased its Race Engineer Cockpit app for the headset, and a Reddit user spotted Apple's sophisticated immersive video cameras during an MLS season game.