Microsoft Weekly: new Windows updates, game reviews, much-needed Start menu fixes, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at a bunch of new Windows updates, including preview builds, some interesting upcoming features and Start menu tweaks, game reviews, browser updates, useful Windows utilities, and more.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

Windows 10 and 11 received their latest non-security updates this week. Customers with Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 can download KB5041587. The update delivers File Explorer improvements and a significant performance boost on AMD's recent Ryzen processors (there is no need to wait for version 24H2). For Windows 11 version 24H2 on Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft released KB5041865.

By the way, more affordable Copilot+ PCs are coming soon. A new leak revealed that Qualcomm and its partners are getting ready to launch new computers with an eight-core Snapdragon X Plus. Prices of those computers should start at just $800, which is 20% less than current Copilot+ PCs, such as the Surface Pro 11.

Speaking of Copilot+ PCs and their exclusive capabilities, Recall, a controversial feature that is returning in October this year, will be uninstallable. Users noticed that the latest non-security update for Copilot+ PCs now allows uninstalling Recall as an optional feature.

This week, we learned some information about another Microsoft-related processor, the Maia 100. This AI accelerator was unveiled during Ignite 2023, and now, we have official specs, which include size, packaging, cache, TDP, and more. Just do not expect to see the Maia 100 in a consumer-grade computer—this monster of a CPU is for large-scale AI workloads in Azure.

To finish the Windows 10 and 11 section, here is a neat third-party mod that can help improve the tray area in Windows 11 by always displaying all available icons. For some reason, Microsoft still has not brought the "Show all apps" from Windows 10, so third-party developers decided to fix the company's OS themselves.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27695 Not Applicable Dev Channel - Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4082

22635.4145 - Release Preview Channel - -

Users discovered that one of the recent Windows 11 preview builds from the Beta Channel contains more improvements to the Start menu's upcoming Category view. Its categories are now tied to the Microsoft Store, and each app has a tooltip.

Another change in this week's Beta build is an improved "Account manager," which no longer hides the "Sign out" button behind a submenu. With the latest update, the button prominently sits at the top-right corner, allowing you to sign out without opening any additional submenus. However, the list of other profiles on your computer is still hidden behind a three-dot button.

Finally, there is an interesting AI-powered feature that may soon let you search in local audio and video files. Build 27695 contains references to the so-called "Intelligent media search" with the following description:

Search by spoken words in your indexed video or audio files. By clicking 'I agree,' you consent to scanning the media files on your device. If needed, the required model will be downloaded and installed in the background. Your media files are being processed Once the AI model is set up, it needs to transcribe your media files and index them before enabling content-based search. We'll inform you once the process is complete.

Microsoft has yet to announce the feature and explain what hardware is required to run it.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Microsoft released two big updates for Windows Terminal, the default command-line application on Windows 10 and 11. Version 1.21 is out in the Stable Channel, and 1.22 is out as a preview. The latter now supports Sixels, features a new console hosting infrastructure, and more. Microsoft said Windows Terminal 1.21 and 1.22 are the biggest releases to date.

Microsoft Edge also received quite a lot of updates this week. Version 129 is now available in the Beta Channel with a few important changes. For once, it bumps the minimum OS version for Mac users and now requires macOS 11 and newer. Users with older releases are now unsupported. Also, Edge 129 deprecates the built-in Crypto Wallet (why it was there in the first place is an open question).

In the Dev Channel, Edge received an update with new features for Edge Bar and various bug fixes across different platforms. And in Canary, Microsoft is testing a revamped appearance section.

For Microsoft 365 Insiders, Microsoft is testing new automatic document summarization in Word. Open a document, and Copilot will automatically generate a summary without you needing to take any action. However, the feature requires a Copilot Pro subscription. In Excel, insiders can try a new TRIMRANGE function. As for the controversial Outlook app, it is getting new accessibility features.

Also, Microsoft announced that Copilot for Microsoft 365 will get new language support—look out for 12 new languages sometime this month. Finally, new features are coming to Teams, including channel cards, Town Hall improvements, and more.

Microsoft Edge was not the only browser that received big updates this week. Vivaldi shipped version 6.9 with additional customization options, such as the ability to rename tabs. There are also notable UI performance improvements, multiple fixes for the built-in mail client, and more. More importantly, Vivaldi is now fully native on Windows on ARM devices, such as Copilot+ PCs.

Windows Super God Mode, a third-party script that makes it easier to access all Windows settings in one place, received its first update. Version 1.1 introduced better link detection for non-Appx apps, fixed some bugs, and brought some other tweaks to make the script run better. You may find it better than the standard Console panel, which is not going anywhere.

By the way, Windows Super God Mode is now integrated into xd-AntiSpy, another third-party app that makes Windows 11 slightly less annoying. Version 4.12.5 is now available with a built-in plugin marketplace, a new settings page, and more.

Oofhours Media Tool (OMT) is another neat utility you may want to keep on your computer, especially if you like tinkering with non-conventional Windows editions. OMT's latest version can now write downloaded ISO files directly to USB media, a feature that was missing in the initial release.

Other notable updates include the following:

Finally, check out the Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly series, where we track new features coming soon to Microsoft's productivity apps, such as Outlook, Excel, Planner, Teams, and more.

Reviews are in

Here are the hardware and software we reviewed this week.

Steven Parker reviewed the LincStation N1, a compact SSD-only NAS with four slots for M2 NVMe SSDs and two slots for 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. The N1 boasts silent operation, a relatively low price, great energy efficiency, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a Type-C on the front panel. However, you will have to settle with just six drives and one Ethernet port.

This week turned out to be NAS-focused, with Steven publishing another all-SSD NAS review. The K100 All-SSD NAS is a solid and tiny storage with an Intel N100 processor, DDR5 memory, great build quality and design, small footprint, decent connectivity, and some minor flaws, such as PCIe 3.0 lanes, the inability to expand RAM, and more.

Pulasthi Ariyasinghe reviewed Age of Mythology: Retold, a new entry in the Age franchise. The game is remarkably good, with an amazing environment and unit visuals, an original soundtrack, reworked animations, a new villager priority system, and the ability to retain the spirit of the original. The only con is that there are some complaints about performance.

Robbie Khan also published a game review highlighting the pros and cons of the just-launched Star Wars Outlaws. Sadly, the cons outnumbered the pros, with the game suffering from repetitive gameplay, steep hardware requirements, boring missions, and more.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Activision launched the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and if you want to join, make sure your computer is up to spec to run the game. Earlier this week, Activision revealed what hardware your PC should have to deliver a satisfactory experience in the upcoming first-person shooter. By the way, check out a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trailer here.

Turn 10 Studios published a lengthy blog post highlighting upcoming changes in Forza Motorsport. Look out for improvements to Spectate Mode, drift, creative hub, new raceways, fresh cars, and more. In addition, the studio launched a dedicated Forza Insider program, which will let users play preview builds and share feedback directly with developers.

If you are looking for a high-end gaming controller that won't make you suffer due to stick drift, check out the new Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. It features Hall effect sticks, customizable buttons, premium materials, and more. Just be ready for a hefty price tag, as the controller is not cheap.

Speaking of controllers, the latest August 2024 update for supported Xbox consoles features improvements for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller. These gamepads now support toggle hold. Other changes in the update include improved Discord integration and more.

Deals and freebies

Have some spare cash that is burning your pockets? Feel free to check out our Weekend PC Game Deals article, where, as usual, we gathered a hefty list of discounted games. There are also some nice freebies, such as a bundle of classic Fallout games from the Epic Games Store.

Other interesting stories from this week include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we publish multiple deals on Amazon and Newegg. Some of them are still live, so check out the list below, perhaphs, you will find something interesting for you with a solid discount.

Here are this week's deals that are still available:

Accessories:

PC and gaming hardware:

TVs and monitors:

Other devices and deals:

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series. You can also support Neowin by subscribing to our newsletter to receive regular news recaps directly in your email.