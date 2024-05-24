2TB WD Red SA500 NAS SSD is still available at its lowest price on Amazon

If you have been looking to upgrade your storage solution, you might want to consider the WD Red SA500 Internal SSD, tailored for NAS systems. Its 2TB variant is selling at its lowest price on Amazon US so, get your hands on it while you still can.

The WD Red SA500 offers rapid access to frequently used files, ideal for caching purposes. With "superior endurance," it can handle heavy read and write loads, promising reliability in a 24/7 environment. Furthermore, it also incorporates Western Digital's 3D NAND technology, delivering maximum SATA performance for both home and business users.

In addition, this SSD ensures reduced latency and improved responsiveness for various tasks such as OLTP databases, multi-user environments, photo rendering, and 4K and 8K video editing, among others. Available in 2.5” and M.2 form factors, it fits into modern NAS systems, providing compatibility and versatility for storage needs.

Find the specifications of the SA500 below:

Sequential Read Performance 560MB/s Sequential Write Performance 520MB/s Random Read 87K IOPS Random Write 83K IOPS Interface SATA Warranty 5-Year Limited Warranty Endurance (TBW) 1300 Dimensions (L x W x H) 3.94" x 2.75" x 0.28" Weight 34.6gms Operating Temperature 0°C to 70°C Non-Operating Temperature -55°C to 85°C Certifications FCC, UL, TUV, KC, RCM, BSMI, VCCI, Morocco, CE, UKCA , CB-Scheme

2TB Western Digital WD Red SA500 NAS 3D NAND Internal Solid-state Drive (SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5"/7mm, Up to 560 MB/s - WDS200T2R0A): $169.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above storage deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

Furthermore, you can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.