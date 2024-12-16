Denon DHT Dolby Atmos soundbar with subwoofer is priced lowest

If you are looking to for decent home audio system but do not wish to spend a lot of money, you can definitely consider Denon's DHT series as today they are selling for very good prices making this the right time to pick one of these up (purchase links below).

The discounts are on two distinct models, the DHT-S517 that is paired with a wireless subwoofer and the DHT-S218 which lacks a dedicated bass unit. The latter is 100 watts RMS while the soundbar itself is 50 watts.

Denon S517

In the case of the S218, since there is no standalone subwoofer, the soundbar itsef is 2.1 and packs a couple of 3-inch subwoofer drivers. For comparison, the S517's subwoofer driver is a single 5.9-inch unit. Denon does not list the RMS power of the S218.

Another area where the models are different is the presence of a center channel speaker on the S517 as it is a 5.1 speaker system. Thus, the S517 is meant to produce a more fuller sound experience overall while the S218 can deliver most of the sound at a lower price.

Get them at the links below:

Denon DHT-S517 Sound Bar for TV with Wireless Subwoofer, 3D Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC Compatibility, Wireless Music Streaming via Bluetooth, Quick Setup, Wall-Mountable: $267.80 (Amazon US)

Denon DHT-S218 Sound Bar (Black), 2.1-Channel, 3D Audio with Dolby Atmos, 2 Built-in Subwoofers, Dual Midrange Drivers & Tweeters, 4K UHD HDMI with eARC, Dialog Enhancer, Multi-Pairing & Multi-Point: $148.80 (Amazon US)

In case you want to spend a bit extra, you can also have a look at Polk Audio's soundbars which are still on sale for their lowest prices. Find them here.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.