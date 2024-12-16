Save 24% on 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with 1TB SSD

Microsoft has a nice deal for those looking for a laptop with a larger display, great battery life, and plenty of storage. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 7, Microsoft's latest Copilot+ PC, is currently 24% off on Amazon, saving you a whopping $400.

The Surface Laptop 7 has a 15-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with rounded corners, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 2,496 x 1,664 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The computer is powered by a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, which received positive reviews for energy efficiency (Microsoft promises up to 15 hours of active web browsing or 22 hours of video playback on a single charge) and solid performance in native and emulated applications. Also, thanks to a built-in neural processing unit, the Surface Laptop 7 supports multiple AI-powered Windows 11 features, such as Recall, Click to Do, Windows Studio Effects, Paint Cocreator, and more.

As for storage and memory, the discounted configuration has a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM.

Other features in the Surface Laptop 7 include a big haptic trackpad, a backlit keyboard, a camera with Windows Hello, speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones with voice focus, and more. Ports include two USB-C ports for charging, data transfer, and display output, one USB-A 3.1, a microSD reader, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and one Surface Connect.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

