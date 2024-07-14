Get £300 off the MSI Cyborg 14 A13VF-011UK gaming laptop as it hits lowest price

The MSI Cyborg 14 A13VF-011UK gaming laptop has hit its lowest-ever price of just £899.99 after receiving a 25% reduction on its recommended retail price (RRP). Some key highlights of this laptop include: Intel Core i7 - 13620H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home. The colour is translucent black.

Discussing some of the features of this laptop, MSI says:

EXTRA THIN & LIGHT - 18.6mm Thin & 1.6kg Light (The 18.6mm is the thinnest part of the laptop.)

SEE THROUGH DESIGN - The translucent parts on the keyboard and chassis, allows you to see through parts of the internals. With cybernetic-like trims and language from top to bottom, the Cyborg Series reimagine what the future entails.

INTO THE NEXT GENERATION UP TO INTEL CORE i7-13620H PROCESSOR - Up to the Intel Core i7-13620H processor is here. With improved hybrid core architecture consisting of 6 Performance-cores and 4 Efficient-cores, for better multitasking works and running demanding games.

GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES LAPTOPS BEYOND FAST - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. Built with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, they bring a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enable lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. Plus, the Max-Q suite of technologies optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency.

NOW WITH AI - MSI Laptops accelerate applications faster and more efficient than ever before. They come standard with exclusive MSI Intelligent Technology that is capable of providing whole new AI features, taking automatic tuning to a whole new level.

SEAMLESSLY POLISHED MOVEMENTS - Experience every action vividly with the crisp and fluid 144Hz IPS-Level display.

NEXT-GEN COOLING FOR NEXT-GEN GAMING - The CPU & GPU Shared-Pipe design enables real-time heat dissipation balancing between CPU & GPU for improved efficiency. In conjunction with MSI exclusive thermal grease, ensuring maximum performance under extreme gaming.

HIGHER BANDWIDTH. LOWER LATENCY - Get a head start. The Cyborg 14 A13V supports both PCIe Gen 4 SSD and DDR5 Memory.

One of the drawbacks of this laptop is that it doesn't have many reviews on Amazon. The one customer who did leave a review gave it five stars. They described it as a "rocket ship" and an "absolutely next-level mobile desktop".

The MSI Cyborg 14 A13VF-011UK is dispatched and sold by Amazon, so you shouldn't have issues with shipping. If you don't like the laptop, it is returnable within 30 days of receipt.