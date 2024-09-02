Get the 65-inch Samsung OLED S90D Series TV for over $1,000 off at its lowest price ever

As we enter September and slowly begin the holiday shopping season, we expect to see big drops in prices for certain tech products. That includes OLED televisions. Right now, a Samsung 65-inch OLED TV just hit a new low price with a deep discount.

At the moment, the 65-inch Samsung OLED S90D Series 4K TV is priced at $1,599.99 at Amazon. That is its lowest price to date and also a massive $1,098 off its $2,697.99 MSRP.

In addition to the deep blacks, rich colors, and excellent contrast you would expect to get from a Samsung OLED TV, this model also has the NQ4 AI Gen processor. It will not only help to make content on the display look better, but it also has AI upscaling features that will bring an HD video up to 4K resolution.

The TV's onboard speakers support Dolby Atmos for a solid audio experience out of the box. Gamers will appreciate its 144Hz refresh rate for less motion blur. Samsung's Tizen OS allows for streaming nearly all of the major free and premium services. It also has a Samsung Gaming Hub that connects to cloud gaming services like Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna.

The TV's ports include a LAN port for wired Internet connections, two USB ports, and four HDMI 2.1 ports, including one that supports eArc for connecting a sound bar to a TV.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.