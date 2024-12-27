Get the Apple AirTags 4-Pack at its lowest price with 29% discount

If you're in the market for some well-priced Apple AirTags, then check out this four-pack on Amazon. It would usually cost you $99 to buy four AirTags but thanks to a 29% discount, you can pick up the set for just $69.99.

The Apple AirTags, for those that don't know, are small tags that can be attached to easily lost items such as keys, bags, and even pets. Once you've attached an AirTag, you can track the device in the Find My app. They are immensely popular items and that's shown on Amazon with 10,000+ AirTags bought in the last month alone.

Not only are the AirTags purchased a lot each month, but they also have stellar reviews with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Given the high ratings and low price, Amazon has awarded the Apple AirTags four-pack with the Amazon Choice label.

Let's make one thing very clear before you buy the AirTags; they only work with Apple iPhones and iPads. Specifically, Apple says you must have the following software and hardware to set up AirTags:

"Requires iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) with iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later with iPadOS 14.5 or later."

The AirTags themselves have a diameter of 1.26 inches, a height of 0.31 inches, and a weight of 0.39 ounces. It is also splash, water, and dust resistant with an IP67 rating. It can be submerged 1 meter in water for up to 30 minutes. As time goes on, Apple warns that the resistance to splashes, water, and dust will wear off, so be aware of this. Unlike other Apple devices, AirTags are not charged via USB, they use a CR2032 coin cell battery which you can replace.

