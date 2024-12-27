Samsung loses bid to produce Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chips

Samsung has again lost out on a chance to produce Qualcomm's flagship chip, according to the Korean outlet The Bell. TSMC will instead produce the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip using its 3 nanometer (nm) process (N3P).

According to The Bell, Samsung had a near monopoly on producing Qualcomm's chips until 2021, when it produced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Subsequent issues led Qualcomm to switch over to TSMC to Samsung's detriment.

Samsung put in a bid to produce the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip using its 3 nm process, but it is now reported that Qualcomm will still go with TSMC. With companies under more pressure to deliver for shareholders in more difficult economic conditions, Qualcomm likely doesn't want to take a chance on Samsung, given the issues it had in the past.

The Korean news outlet says that Samsung will try to get back into the game with the production of its Exynos 2500 chip, which will be available for high-end phones in 2025, possibly including the Galaxy Z Flip 7. If it does a good job, it could attract the likes of Qualcomm back.

Samsung is expected to put in a bid for the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3, which is scheduled for 2026. That chip, whoever produces it, will be made using the 2-nanometer process. Samsung's Taylor Foundry plant in the US will be focused on the 2-nanometer process and could begin operating as early as 2026, in time to take orders from Qualcomm if it opts to use Samsung.

Interestingly, while Qualcomm hasn't tapped Samsung for its projects in years, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup is suggested to be launching entirely with Snapdragon chips. The Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to be unveiled by Samsung at an upcoming Unpacked event in early 2025.

Source: The Bell via Jukanlosreve