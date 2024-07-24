Fresh leaks show how the Samsung Camera app icon and UI would look in One UI 7

Ahead of its alleged debut sometime around the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 in October, leaks about the upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 have been swirling around the internet.

It was earlier reported that One UI 7 would bring radical design changes to Samsung Galaxy phones. Then an alleged list of changes that One UI 7 is expected to bring was leaked. The list suggested a lot of inspiration from Apple's iOS 18 and Xiaomi's HyperOS.

Recently, a tipster leaked an image that shows the alleged One UI 7 Gallery icon. The new icon features a solid white background with six leaves of different colors. Now, the same tipster has shared multiple images showcasing the changes the One UI 7 would bring for home screen customization, the camera app icon, and its UI.

The image shared by tipster chuvn8888 on X shows the One UI 7 home screen options to change the icon and widget styles. The options look inspired by the recently introduced iOS 18. Notably, the alleged One UI 7 Icon and widgets style page shows off two options, Classic and Bold.

Notably, Classic keeps the current home screen layout, while Bold is where things go the iOS 18 way. When Bold is selected, the app icons and widgets are enlarged and the app labels are removed. Currently, there is no such page to customize the icons and widget style in One UI 6.1.

The tipster further shared an alleged image of the One UI 7 Camera app icon. Looking at the replies below the post on social media platform X, nobody seems to like the new icon. Do share what you think about the alleged One UI 7 Camera app icon in the comments below.

Multiple images of the alleged One UI 7 camera UI were also shared by the same tipster, which shows a one-hand-friendly camera UI. In the leaked images, the camera options are placed close to the bottom navigation bar, making it easier to operate and choose from one hand. Moreover, the options to choose the resolution, flash, aspect ratio, filters, settings, etc., which currently sit at the top, are also relocated to the bottom.

Gallery: One UI 7 Camera UI

There are also rumors that with the Android 15-based One UI 7 update, Samsung could switch over to a vertically scrolling app drawer for its Galaxy phones.