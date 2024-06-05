Surface Pro 7+ gets fixes for camera performance issues

The Surface Pro 7+ tablet has received a new firmware update. It is now available for download from Windows Update or the official support website with a single fix for camera performance issues in low-storage scenarios.

Note: this firmware update is not available for the regular consumer version of the Surface Pro 7, which has different hardware and firmware.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Pro 7 Plus devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses camera's performance issues caused by inadequate memory or storage capacity.

New drivers in this update include the following:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - Camera - 60.22000.5.15512 Intel (R) TGL AV Stream Camera - Cameras Intel Corporation - System - 60.22000.5.15512 Intel (R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices Intel (R) Control Logic - System devices Surface Camera Rear - System devices Surface IR Camera Front - System devices Surface Camera Front - System devices Intel - Extension - 60.22000.5.15512 Intel (R) TGL AV Stream Camera - Extensions Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.15512 Surface IR Camera Front - Extensions Surface Camera Rear - Extensions Surface Camera Front - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro 7+ LTE Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 1.1GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation.

The update does not contain known bugs. Device Supported Until January 15, 2027

Surface firmware updates are available from Windows Update and in the form of cumulative packages from the official Surface support website (does not apply to ARM devices). They are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before installing new firmware.