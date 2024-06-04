Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet for the all time low price of $94.99

If you are looking for a very affordable tablet for yourself, your significant other, your children, or even your dad (Father's Day is coming on Sunday, June 16), you might want to take a look at the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus which hit a new price low this week. The tablet has just hit a new low price of $94.99 at Amazon, which is $100 off its normal $194.99 MSRP.

The tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p touchscreen display. Inside, there's an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It includes a microSD card slot so you can put in a card with up to 1TB of additional storage if you want for the tablet.

Amazon says the battery should last up to 12 hours on a single charge. You can connect it to your normal USB charger or you can place it on a wireless charging pad as well. Of course, it uses the Fire OS that offers access to most of the major Android mobile apps, and it also supports the Alexa digital assistant for voice commands. Finally, this version of the tablet does not include any lockscreen ads.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.