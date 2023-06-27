Google and iFixit join forces again to DIY repairs for Pixel Fold

Google has revealed a partnership with iFixit for Pixel Fold. This collaboration addresses one of the biggest concerns surrounding foldable devices—their durability and repairability. They have been plagued by fragility and complicated engineering, making repairs challenging. However, Google is set to change the game with the Pixel Fold.

Unlike its competitors, most notably Samsung, Google's Pixel Fold will empower users to take matters into their own hands. Since 2022, Google has been working with iFixit to offer official repair parts and comprehensive guides for the Pixel lineup, and the Pixel Fold will be no exception.

The tech giant has emphasized that its partnership with iFixit will provide users with "genuine spare parts" specifically designed for the Pixel Fold. This will include essential components such as batteries, screens, and charging assemblies.

We offer mail-in and walk-in repair services for Pixel Fold outside warranty period (out of warranty repair). We are also planning parts, repair guides and tools available via iFixit. For Pixel Fold specifically, we are offering Extended Warranty (Preferred Care), which will give customer coverage against accidental damages and mechanical breakdowns after the warranty period ends. The customer can buy either a month plan or a one time payment. With this service, the customer can get their Fold repaired – or if needed, replaced – with a deductible.

Additionally, the necessary adhesives will be included to facilitate repairs. Google's step-by-step guides will assist users in navigating the repair process, even with limited technical expertise.

However, it is worth noting that DIY repairs for the Pixel Fold will be limited to regions where the device is officially sold. Currently, this includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and select European countries.

The Google Pixel Fold is available in two colors; Obsidian and Porcelain. The device is priced at $1,799 in the US.

Source: 9to5Google