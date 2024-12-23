StartAllBack 3.9 is out with new taskbar options and File Explorer grouping improvements

Windows users who are not satisfied with the stock UI in Windows 11 have plenty of apps to choose from to improve the default experience. StartAllBack is one such application, and it offers plenty of customization and improvements. With the latest update to version 3.9, StartAllBack received even more.

StartAllBack 3.9, which is now available for download, introduces a "plump taskbar" option. It increases the taskbar margins and uses the stock Windows 11 pill-shape indicator to run apps. You can also switch between the attached and detached taskbar, with the latter having a small gap between the taskbar and the bottom edge of the screen for a floating look.

Those who miss the fancy UI effects of Windows 7's taskbar can now enable Aura, which changes the highlight based on the app icon's primary color.

Finally, with the latest update, you can restore the classic drive grouping from Windows 7's File Explorer. When enabled, this feature places removable drives into a separate group, making it easier to distinguish internal drives from removable, such as USB thumb drives, external SSDs, etc. In modern Windows versions, the OS crams them all into a single "Devices and drives" category, which is frankly inconvenient, especially when you have many drives.

Here is the full changelog:

Version 3.9 - 23 Dec 2024 Plump taskbar option w/Win11 design

Floating taskbar: Aura / Dynamic aura perk

Win7 This PC drive grouping option

Other features in StartAllBack include a proper dark mode for the entire operating system, different taskbar and Start menu styles, improved context menus, a more responsive user interface, Control Panel enhancements for Windows 11 users, and more.

You can download StartAllBack from the official website. Alternatively, run Windows Terminal and type winget install startallback.