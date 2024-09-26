Get the Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse for an all new low price

Razer is one of the best PC gaming accessory makers, and it got its start by making PC mice. Right now, you can get one of its best wireless mouse product for an all new low price.

Right now, the Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse is priced at $49.99 at Amazon. That is not only its lowest price to date, it's also $20 off its $69.99 MSRP.

The mouse uses a single AA battery, which is included with the purchase, to power its wireless features. However, the mouse has been designed to last as long as 535 hours on that one battery before it needs to be replaced if you decide to use the Bluetooth wireless option. You can also use the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB dongle, which offers better latency. The battery life is shorter, but you will still get up to up to 285 hours of use with that option before the AA battery needs to be replaced.

In addition, this mouse also has an 18,000 DPI optical sensor for fast reaction times. The mouse's two main buttons use mechanical switches that are designed to last up to 60 million clicks. It has a total of nine programmable buttons and all of them can be assigned a second set of commands on top of their primary commands with the included Razer Hypershift software. Finally, the mouse uses Razer's Chroma RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million colors supported.

