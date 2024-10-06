Fallout: New Vegas mod Nuevo Mexico gets impressive first trailer

The modding team behind Fallout: Nuevo México has released the first trailer of the project. This mod will take players on a journey through post-apocalyptic Mexico City within the world of Fallout: New Vegas.

The trailer is an early look at what the modders are making, but it gives fans a sense of scale— ruined skyscrapers tower above the former bustling streets of Mexico City, with much of it overgrown by vegetation. Amongst the decay, factions fight for control, desperate to survive in the irradiated wastes. Places such as Chapultepec Park and the canals of Xochimilco are in disrepair but still hauntingly recognizable.

The trailer describes Mexico City as the largest hub in Fallout: Nuevo México before a nuclear war tore the region apart. This mod drops players into several districts within the collapsed city that manage to combine "beauty and brutality." Much of the mod is still a work in progress, but this first look tries to show the team's vision of an immersive post-apocalyptic recreation of one of the largest cities in the Americas.

While still largely under development, we are thrilled to finally reveal this iconic wasteland. Once the vibrant heart of a massive metropolis, Mexico City now lies in ruin, a battleground for factions struggling for dominance and survival. From the decaying colonia of Chapultepec to the submerged canals of Xochimilco, the city is a haunting blend of beauty and brutality.

However, the description of the trailer warns fans that Fallout: Nuevo México is very, very far from complete. The levels of detail for hubs and areas are works in progress. A playable version would be no sooner than next year if anything.

It's been eight years since Fallout 4 launched, and the single-player series is more than due for a refresh. Bethesda has had other projects in the works instead of that, such as Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls VI.