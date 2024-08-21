Samsung Galaxy S24 FE now one step closer to launch, US variant appears on Bluetooth SIG

After recently appearing on the Indian BIS certification website, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has now taken another step towards its official announcement, as it was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website.

If you are in the market looking for an affordable flagship, you may want to wait for a bit, as the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch sometime later at the end of this year. According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Galaxy S24 FE carries model number SM-S721U, which corresponds to the US version of the upcoming smartphone.

The listing confirms both the name and moniker of the phone. Notably, the purported Galaxy S24 FE was earlier seen on the official Samsung support page a while back. While the Bluetooth SIG doesn't reveal much about the phone's specifications, previous leaks have already done that job.

Leaked promotional images of the alleged Galaxy S24 FE suggest that the phone could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. The display is rumored to come with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. Under the hood, the phone is speculated to be juiced by a 4,565mAh battery.

It will be the Exynos 2400 processor supposedly paired with 12GB of RAM powering the Galaxy S24 FE. The phone could offer 256GB of onboard storage. Samsung could reportedly, offer the phone in five color options: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow.

On the software side, the Galaxy S24 FE may run Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 skin out of the box. Galaxy AI features are also expected to be a part of the device, making it a compelling prospect in the affordable flagship smartphone category. It could feature Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Sketch to Image, and more.

The phone is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. There will be a 10MP selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole cutout in the display at the front. The device is expected to feature the same design as the Galaxy S24.