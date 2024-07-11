Planet Coaster 2 is official and will launch later in 2024 for PC, Xbox Series X|S , and PS5

In 2016, developer Frontier Developments launched Planet Coaster for the PC. The coaster and amusement park simulation game was a big hit, and in 2020, the team launched versions of the game for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X consoles.

Today, Frontier officially announced plans for a sequel, Planet Coaster 2. The second game will not only allow users to build virtual roller coasters in their theme park but will add the ability to design and put in water park attractions as well.

The press release adds:

Make a splash with guests as they float along lazy rivers, speed down flumes, plunge into wave pools, and ride exhilarating water coasters. Create an authentic water park experience by providing changing rooms, sunbeds, lifeguards, and more.

Planet Coaster 2 will also include more advanced tools for players to build the roller coaster or water park rides of their dreams. It added:

Players can further unleash their imagination and create unforgettable memories for their guests by using the enhanced event sequencer tool, combining animatronics, smoke, water jets, sound, and more in dazzling displays throughout individual rides and across their parks.

The game will include three modes of play. The Sandbox mode, as the name suggests, will give players a free form way to construct their ultimate virtual amusement park. The Career mode will give players a number of different scenarios to complete. Finally, the Franchise mode will let you control a global part network.

In addition, the game will include multiplayer, such as building a park with friends in Sandbox mode or going to the top of the leaderboards in Franchise mode. You can even visit your friend's custom parts and ride the attractions in a first-person viewpoint.

Planet Coaster 2 will launch sometime in the fall of 2024 for the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.