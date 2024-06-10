Get the unlocked AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU for a new all-time low price of $249

Owners of PCs with AMD AM4-based motherboards who want to upgrade their processors have a lot of options to choose from. At the moment, one of those processors, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, is available at a new all-time low price.

Right now, the unlocked AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU is available for just $249 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price but also a huge $320.99 price cut, or a 61 percent discount, from its $569.99 MSRP.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X features 12 cores and 24 threads. It has a base core clock of 3.7 GHz, but the processor can increase that clock speed to as much as 4.8 GHz with the Max Boost option. You can go even faster with the speed if you want, as it is unlocked for overclocking, assuming you have a great cooling system in your PC rig and a motherboard that supports overclocking.

The CPU supports PCIe 4.0 and has 6MB for L2 cache and 64MB of L3 cache. It uses DDR4 for its system memory at the officially rated speed of 3200MHz (you can also overclock memory beyond that speed). The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X does not have an integrated GPU, so you will have to get a dedicated graphics card if you want to put this CPU in your PC.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.