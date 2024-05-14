Some Microsoft Xbox Insiders can test a new pre-download update feature for games

When you download an update for your favorite game on one of Microsoft's Xbox game consoles, it usually has been rolling out in general availability for a little while. However, Microsoft revealed today it is working on a way for some gamers to get updates before they are generally released,

In a post on the Xbox Insider support page, members of the Xbox Insider program in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring can snap up a new update, which includes a feature Microsoft is calling Update Pre-Download. Here's the description from the change log:

Games that enable support for update pre-download will allow updates to be downloaded days before they are scheduled to release, so you can jump in and start playing right when the update goes live! Be on the lookout for the first updates to start taking advantage of this new option by checking My games & apps > Manage > Updates.

The changelog also mentions that the first Xbox game to support the Update Pre-Download feature is Rare's Insider version of Sea of Thieves.

So far only the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring members of the Xbox Insider program can try out the Update Pre-Download feature. Presumably, this will be made available to other Xbox Insider members before the Update Pre-Download addition is generally released for all Xbox console owners.

The Xbox Insider program has been extremely busy during the month of May. Some insiders got a chance to try a feature that will allow their Xbox to remember up to 10 Wi-Fi networks. Another Insider feature in May improved how gamers can find discounts for games in the Microsoft Store.

Finally, some PC Xbox App Preview testers can try out some improvements for the app's Compact Mode that's made for portable gaming PCs. They include a new "Jump back in" section that shows the last nine games you have played on your PC.