Get this 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity ultrawide monitor for an all new low price of $229.99

If you are looking for a bigger PC monitor for your home office but are not a huge gamer, Samsung's ViewFinity series offers up some ultrawide monitors at affordable prices. In fact, one of them just hit an all-new low price at Amazon.

For a limited time, the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC ultrawide monitor is priced at $229.99 at Amazon. That also happens to be a big $150 discount from its $379.99 MSRP.

This flat LCD monitor has an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and a QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. It also has a 100 Hz refresh rate with support for the HDR10 standard. If you do decide to do some gaming with this monitor, it does support AMD's FreeSync, which will cut down on graphical tearing and stuttering when playing games or even when you watch videos.

The monitor includes two HDMI ports, along with a DisplayPort. It also supports connecting two video sources so you can view and work with content from both at their native resolution with PBP (Picture By Picture) support. You can also switch to PIP (Picture In Picture) support if you want to work on content from one video source while just monitoring the other.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.