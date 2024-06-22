GNOME Setup gets more improvements and libadwaita gets accent colour support (finally)

In May, Neowin reported on an early version of the new GNOME OS installer. At the time, the installer was extremely rough and it didn’t have a proper name. As of the latest This Week in GNOME update, however, it’s now called GNOME Setup and has a completed language page, EULA page, and significant progress has been implemented in the state of disk selection flows.

The work on the disk selection pages isn’t complete yet but work has been done on detecting and warning about Intel Rapid Storage technology, various possible behaviour mockups for the disk selection pages have been created, and work has begun on reading the data from udisks but this isn’t reflected in the UI yet.

You can see a mockup of GNOME Setup below:

Aside from GNOME Setup improvements, libadwaita has been updated to support customisable accent colours. This means that all apps that leverage libadwaita will be able to inherit the system theme for better integration. The developers warn not to use the hardcoded blue colour in apps where the system accent colour would make more sense.

While libadwaita works with GNOME accent colours, it will also pick up accent colours when running supported apps in elementary OS or KDE.

Some other changes include improvements for Key Rack, a new secrets manager which aims to replace Sea Horse, and oo7 which is a new secret service provider that aims to replace gnome-keyring and libsecret.

The final change worth mentioning is that the Disk Usage Analyser has adopted some changes that affect the interface. The biggest change is that it has adopted a path bar similar to the Nautilus file manager.

If you're interested in finding out what else changed this week, head over to This Week in GNOME for a full rundown.

