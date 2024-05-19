Save £90 on the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Windforce OC 12GB graphics card

If you’re in the UK and looking for a powerful graphics card, you can get the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Windforce OS 12GB graphics card right now on Amazon with a £90 discount. Instead of the usual £589.99, you’ll just be paying £499.99.

As a bit of background, this graphics card is a high-end product that’s good for gaming at high resolutions and high frame rates. It includes 12GB of GDDR6X memory and a Windforce cooling system with three fans for optimal performance,

The Amazon product listing reads as follows:

Supported Technologies: Supporting Nvidia DLSS 3, DLSS 2, ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace arch, full ray tracing, NVIDIA Reflex, GeForce Experience & All NVIDIA Studio applications

Core & Clocks: Boost Clock 2490 MHz, Memory Size 12GB, Memory Type GDDR6X, Memory Bus 192-bit

Cooling: Windforce cooling system, 3 x 80mm unique blade fans, Alternate spinning, screen cooling, Graphene Nano lubricant extends the life of sleeve bearing fan and it is quieter than ball bearing.

Visuals: 8K Ready, 4 Display Ready, HDCP 2.3, VR Ready

I/O & Connectivity: PCIE 4.0, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1a, DirectX 12 Ultimate

Recommended Power Supply: 650W

This product gets good reviews on Amazon, based on 571 ratings it scores 4.5 out of 5 stars. It is also listed as an Amazon Choice meaning that it’s a good price, highly rated, and available to ship immediately.

