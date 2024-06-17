Save £280 on the Dell Inspiron 14 7430 2-in-1 laptop

If you’re in the UK and looking for a new laptop with plenty of swanky features then check out the Dell Inspiron 14 7430. It’s a 2-in-1 laptop powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U and packed with 16GB of RAM. What makes this laptop stand out is the 16:10 FHD+ touchscreen and the backlit keyboard so you can keep typing when the lighting is poor.

Highlighting some more of the features, the product page reads:

Next-Level Spatial Audio: Experience audio exactly as the artist intended with Dolby Atmos*. *Requires Dolby Atmos encoded content and audio.

Powerfully Designed Speakers: Get up-close and personal with loud and clear up-firing audio speakers.

Sensational Sounds All Around: Connect your phone with Inspiron’s Bluetooth speaker capabilities to stream your favorite songs and podcasts louder and clearer.

Dell ComfortView: Enjoy every detail with ease as the TÜV Rheinland certified Dell ComfortView software helps reduce harmful blue light.

Stream And Sketch On The Go: A 360° hinge transforms your device into four modes: laptop, tent, stand and tablet.

In addition to the backlit keyboard, which is nice in itself, this laptop also features a fingerprint reader for added security. One potential drawback on this laptop is the Intel Iris Xe Graphics integrated graphics. While it should handle your games, don’t expect to play on the best settings.

According to one reviewer of this model, the Dell Inspiron 14 7430 2-in-1 is an “amazing, typical Dell quality office laptop” which works perfectly. They praised the screen as bright and clear, the keys as software and sensitive, and said that the battery lasts a long time and is quick to charge. There was one issue they had, though, that it only has one USB port meaning you’ll need to get a USB hub if you want to plug in more items.

The Dell Inspiron 14 7430 is labelled as an Amazon Choice meaning that the price is great and has good reviews. It’s dispatched and sold by Amazon for added peace of mind and is returnable within 30 days of receipt if you don’t like it.

