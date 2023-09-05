Logitech G launches new Pro wireless gaming keyboard and mouse for serious eSports players

Logitech, one of the most well-known PC accessory companies, has just launched two high-end, and expensive, gaming PC products designed for the serious eSports player.

In a press release, the company revealed the new Logitech G Pro X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard and the Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse. Both of these wireless gaming accessories are designed to offer both precision and better performance while playing PC games, especially in online multiplayer matches.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard has a tenkeyless compact form factor and a light design. Gamers can choose to get one with keys that have Tactile Switches (GX Brown), Linear Switches (GX Red), or Clicky Switches (GX Blue) for their specific gameplay style. It also supports customizable RGB backlighting for the keys.

The keyboard also has the company's Lightspeed wireless tech, which offers far less latency than normal Bluetooth connections. eSports gamers also have a number of configuration options:

Programmable F keys as G keys on the PRO X 2 Keyboard to enable control of your whole desktop. Change mouse DPI preset, execute multibuy macros, combine spells and abilities, and even control your stream through powerful plugins, including those from Streamlabs.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard is now on sale at Amazon in black and white versions for $199.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse is the second-generation version of the company's Superlight mice products, which combine a lightweight mouse with a compact design. The buttons on the mouse use what Logitech calls its Lightspeed Hybrid Switches, which combines the performance of an optical sensor with the tactile feel of a mechanical switch.

Logitech adds:

The new mouse also includes the brand new HERO 2 Sensor, with tracking at over 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI. Its unique dual array design increases working range and maintains tracking performance, even when lifting or tilting the mouse.

The mouse also supports the company's Logitech G Hub software so users can calibrate "precise adjustment for X and Y axes" along with "adjustable lift off tolerance to match your grip and movement." Using the Lightspeed wireless dongle, the company claims gamers get up to 95 hours of gaming on a single battery charge.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse is available now on Amazon for $159.

