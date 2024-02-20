LG C3 65-inch 4K OLED TV gets massive $520 discount

Those looking for a high-end OLED TV should check out the LG C3 Evo series, which is now available with big discounts. These TVs are available in different sizes (from 42 inches all the way up to 83 inches), and you can save up to 32%.

The LG C3 Evo is a lineup of 4K 120Hz TVs with OLED screens and multiple technologies support that make them great TVs and solid monitors for gaming. You can make use of variable refresh rate, G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync compatibility for smooth and tear and stutter-free gaming on computers and consoles. In addition, the 0.1ms response time makes OLED the perfect technology for quick-action games. Four HDMI 2.1 ports will ensure you can connect plenty of devices.

LG C3 Evo TVs are powered by webOS and a proprietary Alpha 9 processor. It ensures rich and accurate colors, the correct brightness even in well-lit rooms, and more. Besides, each TV is paired with Dolby Atmos speakers with wrap-around sound support.

Finally, LG took extra care to make sure each C3 Evo TV could blend into any room thanks to its ultra-slim design and thin bezels. In addition, you can turn your TV into an art piece thanks to a dedicated mode, which displays paintings, photos, and other content to touch up your living room.

The following configurations are now available at their lowest prices:

These Amazon deals are US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

