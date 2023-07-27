Samsung's insane offer brings down the effective price of Galaxy Z Flip5 5G to $99

Yesterday Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip5 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G at its annual Unpacked event. Both the devices build upon their respective predecessors with better hardware and camera.

If you are planning to buy the Galaxy Z Flip5 5G then now might be the best time to grab one as Samsung is offering a great deal on the device. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip5 5G is up for pre-order on the Samsung website and if you trade-in your Galaxy S23 Ultra then you can get the device for $99. Not only that, but Samsung is also running a free storage upgrade offer right now so you can get the 512GB upgrade for the price of 256GB.

To take advantage of the offer you will need to head to the Samsung website and opt in for trade-in. This will give you options for different brands with Galaxy S23 Ultra yielding a whooping $900 discount, bringing the price down from $999 to $99. The trade-in offer also extends to Galaxy Flip4 and Galaxy Fold4, both netting you a nice $900 discount. On the other side of the coin, swapping the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Google Pixel Fold will also make you eligible for the $900 trade-in discount.

There is no word from Samsung on till when the deal will last so better get your pre-orders in if you are planning to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip5 5G. Samsung notes that the device will ship starting August 11 if you pre-order today.

If you are looking for a bigger phone then you can go for the Galaxy Z Fold5 5G. Samsung is extending the trade-in offer to Galaxy Z Fold5 5G, with Korean giant offering up to $1000 discount to exchange your old device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G features a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen along with a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex inner display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of onboard storage. To power the hardware, Galaxy Z Flip5 5G boasts a 3700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

