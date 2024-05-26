Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 drops to its all-time low price on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 AI phone at its lowest price ever so, get it for yourself today. It is a powerful smartphone with a foldable design which packs extensive functionality into a small form factor. (Buying links are towards the end of the article.)

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is accessible, even when closed, with its customizable widgets and full cover screen. Single-handed use is made possible with the Flex Window cover screen. On the other hand, Flex Mode allows for hands-free use by splitting the display into two functional areas when the phone is partially folded, enabling multitasking and enhanced usability for various activities.

Additionaly, AI-powered features further enhance the user experience. Advanced AI improves search functionality, offers real-time interpretation on calls, transforms notes into clear summaries, and allows seamless photo editing.

Main Screen 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED Cover Screen 3.4" Super AMOLED Rear Camera Main / Ultra Wide: 12MP Telephoto Lens N/A Camera Zoom Dual Pixel, 10x Digital Zoom Front Camera 10MP Under Display Camera N/A Battery Capacity 3700 mAh Super Fast Charging ✔ RAM | Storage 8GB | 512GB S Pen Support ✘

Find the buying links below to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 AI Phone (512GB Unlocked Android Smartphone, Compact, Foldable Design, One-Hand Control, Best Selfies, Full Cover Screen, Hands-Free Use, US Version, 2023):

Stay tuned for the next addition to this series, the Galaxy Z Flip6, coming soon.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.