TerraTech is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

It's freebie time on the Epic Games Store. Just as the 24-hour timer refreshed, the mystery game giveaway for today has been revealed to be a copy of TerraTech, replacing Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles from yesterday.

Coming from developer Payload Studios, TerraTech drops in as a construction sandbox that offers players a huge amount of freedom in the creation of vehicles. The studio has built a massive library of blocks that can be freely used to adjust how vehicles drive, process resources, and even take to the air with the right parts. The world is procedurally generated with various types of biomes, each having different resources for crafting purposes, giving plenty of replayability.

There's even a mechanic of defeating rival machines to scavenge their parts for your own creations, making combat a major aspect of keeping technology levels updated. The game can be played in solo and co-op (with a complete campaign with missions or in creative mode), as well as in a PvP rival state. In head-to-head multiplayer, both deathmatch and a Sumo mode are available.

Here's how the studio describes the title:

TerraTech is an open-world, sandbox adventure game, where you design and build your own creations through a mix of crafting, combat and discovery. Design cars, tanks and planes from a huge library of blocks. Scavenge, craft and buy new parts in order to survive and become the ultimate planetary prospector.

The Epic Games Store's TerraTech giveaway is now available as the third entry in the daily giveaway schedule. Released in 2018, the game usually costs $24.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. With this giveaway now in session, its time in the spotlight will come to an end at 8am PT on December 22. The next freebie will be revealed then as well.