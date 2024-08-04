Save 27% on Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Bose, a well-known brand in the world of audio, has a lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers that boast solid audio quality, waterproof design, good battery life, and other conveniences. The SoundLink Flex model is currently available on Amazon with a big 27% discount. That is a new all-time low price, which saves you $40 on each purchase.

The SoundLink Flex is a portable 20W speaker that can work up to 12 hours on a single charge (you can charge it using the included USB-C cable). The manufacturer promises the "clearest possible sound" thanks to its proprietary technologies that detect the position of the speaker and optimize the sound accordingly.

SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go.

You can also take the SoundLink Flex to harsh environments thanks to IP67 protection against water, dust, and debris. Bose says that the speaker "even floats," which makes it perfect for rugged outdoor use.

In addition to solid sound quality and solid protection, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker features a built-in microphone for calls or interactions with voice assistants. Besides, you can connect the speaker to the Bose Connect app to customize its settings, update software, and more.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker - $109 | 27% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.