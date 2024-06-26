The Towerborne site reveals some of the characters in the upcoming Xbox Game Studios title

Developer Stoic Games continues to work on its fantasy-themed action adventure game Towerborne, which will be published by Microsoft via its Xbox Game Studios brand. Today, Stoic has posted up some artwork and descriptions of some of the characters that players will encounter in the game.

The game's official website says that the characters it has listed will be some of the first ones that players will encounter when playing Towerborne. Some are non-human characters and are labeled as Umbras in the game's fantasy world, while players will control human warriors who are called Aces.

One of the non-human characters in the game is named Courage. and appears to look a bit like a rabbit with a big sword. Stoic says:

Courage is another long-lived Umbra whose bravery outmatches his size. Courage is the first of his kind to believe Umbra and humans working together is mutually beneficial and has been training humans to fight for centuries. Courage is excited by the prospect of humanity’s newfound power in the Aces.

Another character in Towerborne is called Ryx. Stoic's description also reveals some of the game's backstory as well.

Ryx likes Umbra much more than people, but that does not mean she is unwilling to help the Aces who have returned from the dead. Every Ace brought back from the Ebb loses their memory, and Ryx helps them reconnect with Umbra with whom they have bonded. Ryx’s only true friend is the Umbra Nightshade. Together they are slowly working to unravel the mystery of her past life before she was brought back from the Ebb.

You can check out the human and Umbra characters on the game's webpage.

Currently, Towerborne is cut to launch sometime in 2024. However, as of this writing, there's not an exact date yet for its release. Microsoft will publish the game for the PC and for its Xbox Series X and S consoles.