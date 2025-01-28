Save $90: 12 TB Seagate external drive now just $209

If you are looking for a massive external hard drive, that is also portable, then check out the 12 TB Seagate external hard drive, which is super affordable at just $209. This external drive is down from $299.99, so you are saving yourself a hefty $90 if you decide to buy compared to just a few days ago.

With this drive, you plug it into your Windows or Mac computer using USB 3.0. It has read speeds of up to 210 megabytes per second, so accessing your files should be pretty snappy. With 12 TB of storage, you can store millions of images, hundreds of hours of video, or a million songs.

According to the Seagate website, you can also use this external hard drive to store your PlayStation or Xbox games too. With games getting very big nowadays, you will want something like the 12 TB Seagate external hard drive to store your games. But an SSD is still recommended for actually playing them.

Many readers will be using Linux and wondering if they can use this hard drive with their computer, the answer is likely yes, but don't expect Seagate's Toolkit Software to work on that platform. Seagate also warns that if you want to use this drive with the Mac Time Machine backup feature, then you'll need to reformat it with the correct file system - it comes with exFAT by default.

One potential downside with this external hard drive is the need for it to be connected to a power source, other than the computer. This is good if you want to avoid abrupt shutdowns by your computer, but some people may find it inconvenient.

The hard drive is well regarded with over 4.2 stars out of 5 score based on over 1,500 reviews. This product is also shipped and sold directly from Amazon.com, so you won't have to deal with third-party sellers. If you don't like it after ordering, you can replace or refund it within 30 days.

Buy the Seagate Expansion STKP12000400 12 TB Portable Hard Drive for $209 (was $299.99)

