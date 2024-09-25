Microsoft releases Edge 129 for Android and iOS

Last week, Microsoft released Edge 129 on supported desktop platforms (Windows, macOS, and Linux). Now, version 129 is available on mobile devices, namely Android and iOS. Version 129.0.2792.58 fixes bugs, improves performance and brings other under-the-hood changes. Here are the details.

Fixes bugs in Edge 129 for mobile devices include the following:

[iOS] Fix managed bookmarks dismiss under AAD account (without "XXX's Favorites" folder under favorites)

Fix managed bookmarks dismiss under AAD account (without "XXX's Favorites" folder under favorites) [iOS] Fix downloaded files not properly moved in work profile

Fix downloaded files not properly moved in work profile [iOS] Fix a bug related to MAM Tunnel cannot be disconnected automatically when change to personal account

Fix a bug related to MAM Tunnel cannot be disconnected automatically when change to personal account [iOS] Fix disableFeatures policy - InPrivate mode disablement bug & support policy auto change (The problem is when set com.microsoft.intune.mam.managedbrowser.disabledFeatures='inprivate', the InPrivate mode can still be accessed, and the corresponding toolbar button remains functional. Expects the policy to support dynamic switching without needing to restart Edge. When InPrivate mode is disabled by the policy, the application should automatically exit InPrivate mode and close all open InPrivate tabs)

There is also a separate list of "enhancements":

[iOS] Improve the transition user experience for account switcher in iPad

Improve the transition user experience for account switcher in iPad [iOS] Improve Web SSO for CMC (copilot.microsoft.com) login in MSA

Improve Web SSO for CMC (copilot.microsoft.com) login in MSA [Android and iOS] Improve the occurrence of re-sign-in prompts by disallow user interaction for proactive-auth

Improve the occurrence of re-sign-in prompts by disallow user interaction for proactive-auth [Android and iOS] Improve account verification by consider sync and news feed status

Improve account verification by consider sync and news feed status [Android and iOS] General enhancements to NTLMSSO policies to make it more useful

Finally, here are general updates in Edge 129:

[iOS] Upgrade Intune MAM SDK to version 19.6.0

Upgrade Intune MAM SDK to version 19.6.0 [Android] Upgrade Intune MAM SDK to version 10.4.0

Upgrade Intune MAM SDK to version 10.4.0 [Android and iOS] Upgrade MS OneAuth SDK version 3.3.0

Upgrade MS OneAuth SDK version 3.3.0 [Android and iOS] Remove native AAD Copilot support

You can download Microsoft Edge for iOS from the App Store (requires iOS or iPadOS 14 and newer). Edge for Android is available in the Google Play Store via this link (requires Android 8.0 and newer).