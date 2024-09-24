The 4TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD is available at a 45% discount

If you have been searching for a good storage solution, you may want to check out the 4TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD. Amazon and Newegg US are currently offering T9 at a 45% discount off its original MSRP.

The T9 offers sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, ensuring quick loading, editing, and data transfers. It features a USB 3.2 Gen.2x2 (20Gbps) interface, which is backward compatible with earlier USB versions.

The SSD performs consistently, even during longer tasks, making it ideal for creators who need fast and reliable storage solutions. To manage heat during extended use, the T9 features Dynamic Thermal Guard technology. This advanced thermal solution helps the SSD maintain optimal temperatures, preventing overheating when handling intensive workloads.

Furthermore, Samsung’s Magician Software is included to keep the T9 SSD running efficiently. This software provides firmware updates, encryption, and real-time monitoring of the SSD’s health, ensuring optimal performance.

Additionally, the T9 supports iPhone 15 Pro Res 4K video recording at 60fps, making it a suitable option for mobile content creators. The included SSD cable is recommended for optimal use.

4TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 External Solid State Drive, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 2,000MB/s for Gaming, Students and Professionals,MU-PG4T0B/AM, Black - Pack of 1): $299.99 (Amazon US) - $299.99 (Newegg US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the 2TB Transcend 20Gbps 2000MB/s external SSD, selling at $119.99 on Amazon US.

