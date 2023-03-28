Save hundreds of dollars on Samsung internal SSDs at Amazon, up to 8TB

It wasn't that long ago that getting a solid state drive for your PC was considered a luxury. Yes, they were faster than normal hard drives, but they were also extremely expensive. Recently, prices for SSDs have come down to Earth where most people who want to expand their storage space can afford one.

Right now on Amazon, the Samsung 870 QVC SSDs are on sale, for up to 48 percent off their normal MSRP. You can get the 1TB drive for as low as $69.99, all the way up to 8TB for $494.85, or over $355 off its normal $849.99 MSRP.

The 2.5-inch Serial ATA drives are perfect for expanding your gaming PC storage. They have sequential read speeds of up to 560 Mb per second and sequential write speeds of up to 53 Mb per second. They also last a long time with a rate of 2,880 TBW (Terabytes Written).

