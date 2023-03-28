More Microsoft layoffs hit its security division in Redmond and Bellevue, Washington

In January, Microsoft announced it would lay off a total of 10,000 of its employees. However, those job cuts didn't happen all at once and have taken place in rounds over the past few months, including in early February. On Monday, Microsoft went through another round of cuts,

The Washington Employee Security Department (via Geekwire) got a filing from Microsoft, revealing it had cut 559 jobs in its Redmond and Bellevue offices. They included cuts in Microsoft’s Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management division.

That said, these layoffs may be coming to an end at Microsoft. It set a deadline for the job cuts to stop by the end of the first quarter of 2023, which is only a few days away.

Microsoft joined the host of tech companies that announced mass layoffs over the past several months. They included Google, Twitter, Zoom, and many more. Two tech companies, Amazon and Meta, have had two separate layoff rounds in the past few months. Only Apple has avoided announcing job cuts, but it has reduced its hiring rate and has delayed bonuses for some of its employees.

Source: Washington Employee Security Department via Geekwire