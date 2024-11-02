Microsoft confirms Classic Outlook hangs when copying text, offers workaround

For many, the Classic Outlook app is a relief after the almost universally despised new Outlook for Windows. However, it is also not perfect. In fact, Microsoft has acknowledged an odd bug where the app would just hang when performing simple tasks such as copying text.

In a new support document, Microsoft confirmed that customers with certain Office versions and languages with an Input Method Editor might experience Outlook freezing when using the Ctrl + C shortcut. As of right now, the origin of the bug is unknown, and Microsoft is looking into the problem.

Fortunately, two workarounds should bring the email client back to life. One is to revert to a previous version of the Input Method Editor or revert Outlook to an earlier build.

Here is how to go back to the previous version of Microsoft IME:

In the search box on the taskbar, type Settings, and then either select it in the list of results or select Enter. Type IME settings into the search box within Settings and select the IME settings that are appropriate to your language—for example Japanese IME Settings. Select General. Turn on Use previous version of Microsoft IME.

Here is how to revert Outlook to one of the earlier versions:

Open a Command Prompt in Administrator context. Type or paste the two commands into the Command Prompt window and press Enter after each:cd

%programfiles%\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\ClickToRun

officec2rclient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.17928.20156 For more information, please go to Update history for Microsoft 365 Apps.

You can learn more in the official support document (via BleepingComputer).

Last month, Microsoft confirmed a rather funny bug in Word, which would delete a locally stored file when attempting to save recent changes. Fortunately, Microsoft resolved the problem pretty quickly with a new version of Office apps. Hopefully, a fix for Outlook freezing when copying text will also be patched in no time.